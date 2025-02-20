Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 258,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $510.75 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

