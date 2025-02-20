Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 932.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $432.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.21 and its 200 day moving average is $530.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.