Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $273.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.24.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

