Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 960.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

APH stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.