Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,862 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

