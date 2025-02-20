BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.