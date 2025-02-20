C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Westlake by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Westlake by 6,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.79.

Westlake Stock Down 2.9 %

Westlake stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,758.72. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.