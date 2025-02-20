C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 606.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

