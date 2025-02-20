C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $205.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

