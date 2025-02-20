C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,061,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWR stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

