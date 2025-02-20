C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $620,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

