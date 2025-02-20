C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $776,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
