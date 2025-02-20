C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

