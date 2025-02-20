Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after acquiring an additional 714,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,888,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.