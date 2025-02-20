Capri Holdings Sets Long-term Financial Goals During 2025 Investor Day

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a renowned global fashion luxury group, has unveiled its long-term financial targets during its 2025 Investor Day hosted in New York City. John D. Idol, the Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, expressed optimism about the growth prospects of the company’s iconic brands – Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors – as they implement strategic initiatives. He emphasized the enduring value and resilience of these powerful brands, instilling confidence in their capacity to drive revenue and earnings growth over time.

Get alerts:

The company provided adjusted, non-GAAP guidance for fiscal years 2025 to 2028. However, Capri highlighted that actual financial results may vary significantly from the outlined outlook due to various external factors such as changes in global macroeconomic conditions, unexpected inflationary pressures, loss of consumer confidence, and substantial fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

The projected financial targets are as follows:

– Total Revenue: Starting from $4.4 billion in FY25 to $6.3 billion in the future.

– Michael Kors Revenue: Ranging from $3.0 billion to $4.0 billion.

– Versace Revenue: Progressing from $810 million to $1.5 billion.

– Jimmy Choo Revenue: Increasing from $600 million to $800 million.

– Adjusted Operating Margin: Evolving from 2.3% to High-Teen%.

Capri Holdings’ Investor Day event, commencing at 1:00 p.m. ET today and concluding by 3:30 p.m. ET, can be accessed via live video broadcast on the company’s Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. A replay of the event will be available shortly after its live conclusion.

About Capri Holdings Limited, the company is a globally recognized fashion luxury conglomerate including the founder-led brands Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company’s reputation is rooted in designing exceptional, innovative luxury fashion products across various categories. Capri Holdings is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

The press release containing forward-looking statements emphasizes the prospective nature of the projections made, underlining that such estimates do not rely on historical data but on existing expectations and management forecasts. Capri Holdings acknowledges that unforeseen risks and uncertainties could alter actual results from the forward-looking statements provided. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other critical factors, are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Capri Holdings maintains that any forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date issued and disclaims any obligation to adjust or modify them beyond legal and regulatory mandates.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Capri’s 8K filing here.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading