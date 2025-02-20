Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.27). Approximately 1,146,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 212,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £16.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.94.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

