Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.47.

Carvana Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $280.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,096.50 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799. 17.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,531,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,497 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

