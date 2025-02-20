Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stake Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $210.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.