Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.500 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

