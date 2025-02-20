Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.72. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 4,343 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $491.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.04 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
