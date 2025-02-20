CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, Zacks reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.740-1.760 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 2,224,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,799. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

