Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 2,400,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

