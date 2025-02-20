Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 36.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) dropped 36.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.05). Approximately 33,563,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average daily volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Should You Hold Nvidia Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.