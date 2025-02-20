Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 36.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) dropped 36.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.05). Approximately 33,563,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average daily volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.33. The company has a market capitalization of £152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

