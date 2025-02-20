Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 38.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 38.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). 8,976,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.24) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.33.

In other news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($63,139.89). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,594.89). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

