Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 38.5% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) dropped 38.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.01). Approximately 8,976,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Trading Down 38.5 %
Insider Activity at Ceres Power
In other news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Also, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,702.91). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.