Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 39% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) dropped 39% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 79.96 ($1.01). Approximately 34,326,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average daily volume of 2,029,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of £157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.33.

In other news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,702.91). Also, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,507.73). Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

