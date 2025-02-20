CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION FILED BY QS ENERGYOn February 14, 2025, QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of Nevada. This filing, documented un

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read QS Energy’s 8K filing here.
About QS Energy
QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.
