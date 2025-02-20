Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.74 and last traded at $158.16. 2,095,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,259,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

