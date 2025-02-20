Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.980-7.240 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.36. The company had a trading volume of 359,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average is $138.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

