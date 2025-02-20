CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 851 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.