CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

