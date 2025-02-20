CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.
IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,000. This represents a 84.62 % decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,142. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
