Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $263.35 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $271.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

