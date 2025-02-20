Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,429,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGT stock opened at $643.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

