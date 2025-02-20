Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 6,906 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,442,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,494,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 389,581 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,224,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

