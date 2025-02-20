CMO Group (LON:CMO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 772667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).
CMO Group Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.67.
About CMO Group
Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CMO Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for CMO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.