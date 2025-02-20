CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 369,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 488,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.