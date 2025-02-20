CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000.

DFAC stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

