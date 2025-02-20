CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

