Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCL remained flat at C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 59,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.08. Colabor Group has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The company has a market cap of C$91.52 million, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

