Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.
Colabor Group Stock Performance
Shares of GCL remained flat at C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 59,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.08. Colabor Group has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The company has a market cap of C$91.52 million, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.
Colabor Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colabor Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a Dividend King?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.