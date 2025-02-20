Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 231,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

