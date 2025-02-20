Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,984,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,938,000 after buying an additional 2,029,508 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after buying an additional 452,426 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after buying an additional 134,212 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,154,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 978,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after buying an additional 164,531 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

RECS opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.