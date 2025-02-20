Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYH. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,678 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,923,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 913.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,420,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,300 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,240,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.