Comparing Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,237.00% -138.00% -118.88% Quipt Home Medical -2.90% -6.70% -2.94%

Volatility & Risk

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quipt Home Medical 1 0 3 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mangoceuticals and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 134.96%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Quipt Home Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $730,000.00 19.10 -$9.21 million ($5.79) -0.97 Quipt Home Medical $245.91 million 0.47 -$6.76 million ($0.17) -15.65

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mangoceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Mangoceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

