Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.98 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

