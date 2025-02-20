Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 545.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,146,000 after buying an additional 155,435 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.31. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 45,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $6,791,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,359,457.18. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

