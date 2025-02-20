Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,831 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,990 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 727,884 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,415,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 444,281 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

