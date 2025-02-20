Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,270 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,191 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,169,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCIT opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3129 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

