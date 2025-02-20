Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $33,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7,073.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 482,524 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,958,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,974,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,662,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

