Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.700 EPS.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:ED traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $95.77. 2,579,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
