Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.700 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $95.77. 2,579,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

